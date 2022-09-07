1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, September 7th Wind from the Eastern Quarter with pleasant weather. Lat. 30.14 N. Long. 39.37 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3361 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 50 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 Gls. Vinegar, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1878: A hurricane that claimed hundreds of lives in Cuba and Haiti passed over the Middle Keys on a due-north course that passed over the Everglades.
1893: Jefferson B. Browne was appointed Collector of Custom for the Port of Key West.
1917: Juan Farto, proprietor of the Victoria Restaurant, purchased the property at the corner of Duval and Greene streets where the restaurant stood. The purchase price was $7,800.
1976: The following were election winners: Joe Allen, state representative; Billy Freeman, supervisor of elections; Don Schloesser, county commissioner; Jerry Hernandez Jr., county commissioner; Jeff D. Gautier, state attorney; E.H. Walker, school board; Lester A. Garringer Jr., judge; John Keane, public defender and Ellie Cameron, mosquito control.
1982: Joe Allen was re-elected to a fourth term as state representative, as he easily won the Democratic primary and had no opponent in the general election. Circuit Court Judge Helio Gomez was re-elected. All other candidates faced runoff or general election opponents.
1983: Jennie Bethel Deboer died at 97. She grew up at the Key West Lighthouse, where her father, William Bethel, was the keeper for 25 years. During World War I, she served in the U.S. Navy as a yoemanette. After the war, she worked for The Key West Citizen for 35 years.