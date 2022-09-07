Today in Keys History

The Victoria Restaurant at Duval and Greene streets.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Saturday, September 7th Wind from the Eastern Quarter with pleasant weather. Lat. 30.14 N. Long. 39.37 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3361 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 50 lbs. Pork, 4 Gls. Beans, 4 Gls. Vinegar, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1878: A hurricane that claimed hundreds of lives in Cuba and Haiti passed over the Middle Keys on a due-north course that passed over the Everglades.