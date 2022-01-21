1822: U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding in port New York.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and made a fire and sat by it till breakfast. a 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 61, wind northwest 1, clouds 7. The wind has just changed having been northeast about day break. In court till 3 p.m. trying the claim of Archer, Williams and Pyfrom to extra shares in the salvage in ship Isaac Allerton and did not go down after dinner.
1871: The Cuban Refugee community dedicated the San Carlos Hall. The hall was a meeting place to discuss political matter, for education of the children and for entertainment.
1880: Former President Ulysses S. Grant visited Key West and was guest of honor at a dinner at the Jefferson Hotel.
1912: Florida East Coast Railroad Engine 201 arrived in Key West at 2:45 a.m. This was the first engine and crew to cross the Bahia Honda Bridge and test the tracks in the Lower Keys. The train was in the charge of engineers J.F. Norton and Edward Goehring, donductor Mike Scanlon, pilot William Nichols and fireman Jack Basskopp.
1912: The USS Washington and the USS North Carolina, ships of the Fifth Division of the North Atlantic Fleet, arrived for the first train celebration. The USS Birmingham arrived on the 22nd.
1912: The Cuban Gunboat Hatuey arrived with the personal representative of President Gomez, Col. Jose Marti, son of the famous patriot.
1954: The City of Havana, the new auto ferry to Cuba, made its first run to Havana carrying passengers only. The ship was limited to passengers until its new dock on Stock Island was completed.
1987: Benildes Remond Sanchez celebrated 50 years of teaching in Key West. She came from Cuba, in 1937, to teach Spanish at the San Carlos.
1998: Judge Steven P. Shea allowed the city of Islamorada to form. The city had been approved by voters in the November election but had been delayed by the changes to the wording of the referendum.