1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Pleasant Trade Winds from the N.N.E. At 6 p.m. discovered the Fore Trestle Trees to be broken short off directly over the middle chock, immediately got the Yards and Top Mast down and commenced securing the Mast. I found that we should have a very difficult Job to perform and I was placed between two alternatives; either to forego the advantages of our Top Mast, and consequently disable the Vessel from overhauling suspicious Vessels, or undertake the difficult work of securing the Mast by Preventer Shrouds, constructing new Trestle Trees, and replacing the old ones. This I was aware was not only a difficult but a dangerous experiment. The wind was blowing strong from the Northward and Eastward making a very hollow Sea, which made the Schooner roll deep and heavy, and the difficulty of securing a Mast of 75 feet in length was almost an insurmountable obstacle. Yet the preparations went on — but on bowsing Taught the Preventer Shrouds and Stays we discovered to our mortification that altho’ the Lashings were well passed they all rendered; we had now all our work to do over again, and at last got the Mast well secured by passing the live parts of a Hawser of the Cap and getting Hanging Lashings from the Cap to the Belly Shrouds and Stays. After thus securing the Mast, the Rigging was Triced up to the Cap, the Trestle Trees slipped off, the new ones were constructed in such a manner as to slip on from forward and the after chock bolted aloft. The new Trestle Trees were got aloft and the Rigging again set up [...] Set up. — This was a piece of work performed at the very time the vessel was sailing at the rate of from 6 to 8 knots and a part of the time under bare Poles.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:20 and walked by the Fort and home by Porter’s Spring, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 75, clouds 9. Lucia cried a great deal last night but we could not discover anything the matter. Wrote a letter to Mr. Balmavin, Consul of Hesse Darmstadt and attorney in fact of the father of J.G. Lerraz. Sent him back the power of attorney in the suit to F. Filor authenticated before a Commission of this State. Read Harper’s magazine. About dusk down town with Matilda and Mrs. Tift. The yacht Prima Donna was out and sails beautifully.
1951: Teddy, the dog on the sight-seeing bus, died. Teddy was the nationally known, 15-year-old dog that rode on top of Ramon Navarro’s sight-seeing bus. He had been featured in countless magazines and newspaper articles.
1963: A U-2 spy plane crashed into the sea west of Smith Shoals Lighthouse. Presumably, the plane was returning from a mission over Cuba. Air Force pilot Lt. Joe G. Hyde was killed in the accident.
1966: Vice President Hubert Humphrey arrived with his wife at the Key West Naval Station for a period of rest and relaxation.
1979: Former Key West Mayor Kermit Lewin was named county administrator by the commission.