1852: A Key West correspondent noted that there had been no wrecks on the reef in over two months, and the wrecking fleet – 30 sloops and schooners and over 200 seamen – was suffering financially. “We can recollect over 20 vessels that have touched and gone off without injury, much to the sorrow of those who get their livelihood from the misfortune of others,” he wrote. Another Key West correspondent wrote of industry on the island, “’If you have tears, prepare to shed them now,’ we never mention [business]. Its name is never heard. It is a dream of the past, as every day is now Sunday in that respect, and I verily believe that if this state of stagnation prevails much longer, merely by way of keeping their hands in practice, our wreckers will commence wrecking one another.”

1860: The USS Mohawk escorted the captured slave ship Wildfire into Key West harbor. The Wildfire had 510 Africans from the Congo River area of Africa who were being taken to Cuba to be sold in the slave trade. The Wildfire was in violation of American and international law and the U.S. Navy was actively searching for violators.