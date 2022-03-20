1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Wednesday, March 20th Variable Wind, parted this with our Convoy, and stood away for Key West. Lat. 24.46 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 3650.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:15 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 72, wind north northwest 2, clouds 3. Read Putnam’s magazine. Settled with Walberg. Received of Tift $167.50 being my fee in the case of the bark James Hale. Spent the evening with Captain Cornelius Curtis.
1923: A fire began in the unoccupied cigar factory at the corner of White and Newton streets. It spread and destroyed 43 homes in the area bound by White, Ashe, Angela and Petronia streets. The loss was estimated at $125,000 and 40 families were left homeless.
1956: May Sands, a teacher in the Monroe County School System for 47 years, died at 71. The May Sands School was named for her.
1959: The U.S. Navy made the last operational fight with an airship from Naval Air Station Key West. All the airships (blimps) were transferred to Naval Air Station Glynco, Georgia.
1964: A hijacked Soviet-built helicopter landed undetected at Key West International Airport. Two Cuban Army captains had hijacked the craft and, in the struggle, the pilot was killed.
1965: The Key West Citizen was awarded first place for its front-page design, at the spring session of the Associated Press Managing Editors meeting in Tallahassee.
1991: A Cuban MIG fighter landed undetected at the Naval Air Station, Key West. The 38-year-old Cuban Air Force pilot requested political asylum.