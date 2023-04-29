Today in Keys History

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1898: The USS Panther arrived in Key West with a Marine Corps battalion under the command of Lt. Col. Robert W. Huntington.

1905: Marcy B. Darnall and Thomas T. Thompson consolidated two newspapers, The Citizen and the Inter-Ocean, and published their first issue of The Key West Citizen.