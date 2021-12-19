1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Wednesday, Dec. 19 Moderate and pleasant standing towards the Isle of Pines, which are in sight. Saw nothing this day. Lat. 21.37 Long. [not given]. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 95 Gallons, Remains on Board 5017 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 60 lbs. Pork, 56 lbs. Bread, 3 1/4 Gls. Rice, 3 1/2 Gls. Rum. Broached one bbl. Pork.
1832: John William Charles Fleming, one of the four original owners of Key West, died and was buried in St. Paul’s churchyard.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.65, thermometer 72, wind east southeast 4, clouds 4. Read Putnam and Knickerbocker magazines. Paid John Conde his bill $20.72. Sister Sarah Patterson dined with us.
1898: At a meeting of the Fire Department board, a fire police was organized. The fire police were used for crowd control at the scene of fires.
1927: Key West Airport was designated a port of entry.
1975: Former Key West Mayor C.B. Harvey retired after 40 years of government service. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War Two and after the war was employed in Navy Civil Service; at the time of his retirement was Director of the Engineering Division of the Public Works Department of the Naval Air Station.
1983: Joe Dietrich of the cable TV station produced a 45-minute video, “AIDS/HIV Florida Keys Update,” which was honored with the Community Action Network’s 1993 Media Award.
1998: Mel Fisher, the world’s greatest treasure hunter, died at 76. He searched for 15 years, overcoming government regulations, lawsuits, weather and the loss of his son to find the mother lode of the Spanish treasure ship Atocha in 1985.