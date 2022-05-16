1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, May 16, Nothing important this day. Lat. 27.01 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on Board 3986 Gallons.
1859: A fire began in the warehouse of L.M. Shaefer near the corner of Front and Duval Streets. The fire destroyed every building in the two blocks bounded by Front, Greene, Simonton and Whitehead except two houses.
1860: U.S. Marshall Fernando J. Moreno landed 513 Africans from the bark William. The bark had been captured by the USS Wyandotte taking the Africans to Cuba to be sold into slavery in violation of international law. The Africans were housed in a special barracks that had been constructed to house the first group that arrived at the end of April.
1870: Alexander Patterson died at the age of 80. He had served as Mayor of Key West six times between 1841 and 1868. He was from Stonington, Connecticut and was one of the first settlers on the Island.
1938: Domingo Rosillo, aviator of Cuba, who 25 years before gained fame as the first man to fly from Key West to Havana arrived for a special celebration.
1944: Florida’s Governor Spessard L. Holland dedicated the new Overseas Highway. The new highway used the railroad right of way and bridges to make a modern road on the Keys. After the Hurricane of 1935 the only part of the railroad right of way used for the highway was from Lower Matecumbe to Big Pine Key.
1976: Singleton Corporation announced they had bought Sea Farms, Inc. and Thompson & O’Neal Shrimp Company. The purchase included most of the waterfront of Key West Bight.
1978: Groundbreaking was held for the new Monroe County Mosquito Control Administration building on Stock Island.