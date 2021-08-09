1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 86, wind south by west 4, clouds 4. The brig Huntress, Captain Watlington, went to sea for New York early. A schooner from Nassau reports that the Governor Anderson is in having been ashore not much injured. There was a report of a ship ashore on the Quicksands and the pilot boats went down to her last night and have not returned. The steamer Florida got in about 3 p.m. having been detained in Tampa for three days by bad weather. The Revenue Cutter Lewis Cass (from the bay) Captain Brushwood came in and anchored off the town.
1906: Dr. J.W.V.R. Plummer died at 64. He came to Key West during the Civil War and was a prominent physician and civic leader. He has served in the state legislature and was mayor of Key West from 1886 to 1888.
1950: Thousands of fish were found in the street of Key West after a heavy rain. Most of the fish were along Caroline Street, between William and Grinnell. One theory was that a large water spout had carried the fish ashore. This theory was supported by the fact that most of the fish were mullet, which swim on the surface and could be picked up by a water spout. Still, many Caroline Street regulars insisted it had rained fish, and one man said he had observed a full-grown sponge fall from the sky.
1953: Infantry Sgt. Julio La Torre, of Key West, was among the first prisoners of war released by the North Koreans. He had been a prisoner for two and half years.
1965: The ship Seven Seas was towed into port by the U.S. Coast Guard after the ship was found disabled at sea. A crewman had killed five of his fellow mates and then left the vessel in a small boat. He was later saved by another ship and turned over to the Coast Guard. He was charged with murder in federal court in Miami.
1967: Key West won the Florida State championship in Junior Major League baseball with a 3-2 victory over St. Petersburg.