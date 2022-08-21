1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, August 21st Wind and Weather the same as yesterday. Lat. 28.56 N. Long. 70.26 W. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4717 Gallons.

1867: E.O. Gwynn, mayor of Key West, and Cuban Capt. Gen. Joaquin del Manzano exchanged telegrams on the International Ocean Telegraph Company’s new underseas telegraph cable with Cuba.