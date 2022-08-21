1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Wednesday, August 21st Wind and Weather the same as yesterday. Lat. 28.56 N. Long. 70.26 W. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 85 Gallons, Remains on Board 4717 Gallons.
1867: E.O. Gwynn, mayor of Key West, and Cuban Capt. Gen. Joaquin del Manzano exchanged telegrams on the International Ocean Telegraph Company’s new underseas telegraph cable with Cuba.
1906: The members of the Board of Pilot Commissioners were Charles C. Curtis, Oscar Clifton, P.T. Knight, William H. Malone Jr. and M.S. Moreno.
1923: Key West Mayor Frank Ladd paid a courtesy call on the mayor of Havana, Jose Maria de la Cuesta.
1933: Berardo Rodriguez relieved Col. Rafael Cervino as Cuban Consul in the office at the San Carlos.
1947: Federal Judge John W. Holland sentenced U.S. Navy cook Joseph Watson to death in the electric chair for the murder of seaman Benjamin L. Hobbes. The murder occurred on the Navy destroyer USS Stribling in Key West on July 25, 1946.
1953: Key West rolled out the red carpet to welcome home Sgt. First Class Julio LaTorres upon on his return from 2 1/2 years as a prisoner of war in North Korea.
1995: Former President George H.W. Bush was in Islamorada for the second annual George Bush/Cheeca Lodge Bonefish Tournament.