1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked up the beach and back, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.47, thermometer 83, wind south southeast 2, clouds 3. Read papers. P.m. siesta. The steamer Isabel got in about 4 p.m. Asa Tift and family went in her.
1860: The USS Crusader arrived with a barque with no name that it captured off the coast of Cuba trying to land captured Africans to be sold into slavery in violation of international law. The barque had 411 Africans who were turned over to the U.S. Marshal Fernando J. Moreno. The marshal then had a total of 1,350 captured Africans in his care.
1861: A special election to replace all the officers elected under the old state laws was held and Alexander Patterson was elected mayor.
1967: The U.S. Navy announced that Truman Beach was permanently closed and all the facilities had been moved to the Beach Patio area. The beach was closed because the harbor dredging had carried away most of the sand making the area dangerous.
1980: Officials estimate that a total of 625 boats have been seized for bringing in Cuban refugees without visas and other boating violations.