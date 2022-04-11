1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, April 11th Fresh breezes from the Starboard — under a press of Canvas, endeavouring to work through the Yucatan Channel, making, however, but little progress — Got Soundings on the Yucatan Bank, find the Current Setting with great rapidity to the Northward and Westward. Lat. 22.19 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 3346. Broached a bbl. Beef.
1833: Alexander Patterson was named Postmaster of Key West.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.36, thermometer 74, clouds 3. Pleasant morning. Bought a piece of red flannel $5.00 and a piece of Canton flannel for $3.50. Read Knickerbocker magazine.
1898: William Curry Son’s electrical company had a contract to install electric lights in the Monroe County Courthouse on Whitehead Street.
1901: N.M. George, on the yacht Privateer fishing in the Bahia Honda channel, landed a tarpon that weighed 213 pounds and measured 7 feet 2 inches in length and 46 inches around.
1907: Dr. Robert J. Perry died in New York at 68. He was a native of Tennessee and served a mayor of Key West from 1881 to 1882 and again from 1891 to 1895. He also served as state representative and superintendent of public instruction for Monroe County.
1949: Secretary of National Defense Louis Johnson left after two days of meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
1950: President Gonzalez Videla of Chile arrived at Boca Chica on President Harry S Truman’s plane, the Independence, and was taken to the Little White House for a night’s rest.
1951: Elliott Roosevelt, son of the late president, bought 1 1/2 acres of land in Marathon for $35,000. He planned to build a home and motel on the property that stretched from the Overseas Highway to Florida Bay.
1964: Charter boat Capt. Douglas Trevor and his son, Edward, who served as mate, were killed by 17-year-old Roger Foster, who had chartered the boat. The Trevors bodies were never found, and Foster pleaded insanity. After treatment, he was tried for murder in 1977 and sentenced to prison.