Today in Keys History

Craig Key in 1938.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1825: The French ship Point Petre, sailing from New Orleans for Bordeaux, was lost on the Florida reef. The crew was saved, along with 536 bales of cotton. The cotton sold at Key West as 5.5 cents per pound, with 76% of the proceeds going to the wreckers.

1904: Key West police officer Clarence K. Till was killed in a shootout with Dutchy Melbourne. Till had answered a call of a disturbance at a coffee shop on White Street caused by Melbourne and his gang.