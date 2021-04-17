1835: Alden A.M. Jackson was conducting a school in the Monroe County Courthouse. The costs were from $2 to $4 per month according to the field of study.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.57, thermometer 79.5, wind southeast 3, clouds 2 with hazy. Read Household Words. After tea Matilda and I went to Alexander Patterson’s.
1884: The Key West Gas and Electric Light Company was incorporated with J.J. Philbrick, president, R.A. Monsalvatge, secretary and J. Fogarty, treasurer. The electric plant cost $90,000 and had a capacity of 2,000 incandescent lights and 50 arc lights.
1893: Key West officials were: Robert J. Perry, mayor; William L. Delaney, clerk; William Weatherford, tax collector; William M. Pinder, property assessor; William H. Williams, treasurer and Alfred Lowe, marshall. The board of city commissioners were: Beverly B. Whalton, president; members Mason S. Moreno, George S. Waite, Benjamin P. Baker, John W. Johnson, T. Sawyer, Gabriel Ayala, A. Lincoln Pohalski and William H. Williams.
1949: The new Monroe County Beach was dedicated. Judge Thomas S. Caro was the speaker and Frank Bentley, Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, made the formal dedication. The county issued a $350,000 construction bond for the new beach.
1958: Mrs. Evelio Cabot, a teacher at Truman School, was named the outstanding elementary school teacher in Florida. She had been a teacher at the school for 25 years.
1995: The first families began moving in to the controversial U.S. Navy housing units at Peary Court.