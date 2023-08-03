Today in Keys History

The Copa fire in the 600 block of Duval Street in August 1995.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1867: The steamer Narva left Key West to begin laying telegraph cable between there and Cuba. The average rate of paying out cable was four miles an hour.

1923: A group of 52 Chinese laborers arrived at Key West via San Francisco. They were on their way to Cuba, where they were to work on sugar plantations.