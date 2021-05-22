Today in Keys HIstory

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.26.5, thermometer 79.5, wind west by north 2, clouds 6. Found a turtle nest at the point where Simonton’s Road joins the beach and got 110 good eggs and broke more than a dozen. Got a copy of the Army Meteorological Report from the Surgeon General’s Office that was requested by Senator Stephen Mallory. Got two papers of seeds one of which was destroyed and the greater part of the other by a rat which had got into the mail bag. Read papers. Paid Joseph Whalton postage bill of $10.36.
1890: George Hudson was named Key West Postmaster.
1956: Presidential candidate Tennessee Sen. Estes Kefauver was campaigning in Key West. He promised Mayor C.B. Harvey that if he was elected, he would make Key West his vacation headquarters.
1956: Capt. Tommy Lones of the charter boat Gulf Stream, fishing in 110 feet of water off the Western Dry Rocks, caught a Great White Shark that weighed 2,300 pounds.
1964: “Escape From Hell Island,” the Key West-made and locally-backed movie, had its world premiere at the San Carlos and received less than glowing reviews.
1980: Directors of the Chamber of Commerce asked the governor to declare Key West an economic disaster area and release state funds for tourist advertising because of the adverse impact of the Mariel boatlift.
1982: The new Seven-Mile Bridge was dedicated by Congressman Dante Fascell and 1,300 runners took part in the first bridge run. The new span was opened for traffic on May 24.
1982: The Key Kickers square dance club was disbanded after 17 years when caller Henry Purcell retired.
1986: The 118th and last class graduated from Mary Immaculate High School (formerly the Convent of Mary Immaculate). There were 18 members of the class of 1986.