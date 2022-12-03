1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the dawn. After breakfast went up to the court house to look over records. The Brig Halcyon was sold by the Marshall and was purchased by Joseph Cottrell for the sum of $2,725. About 3 p.m. the Lightship got under way for her station on the reef. Captain Joseph Swiler of the Revenue Cutter Pulaski conveyed her up. Wind southeast. Weather pleasant.
1859: In a trial in federal court, Alejandro Carcer and GuillotEloy of the American schooner Enterprise were convicted of the murder of Capt. B.A. Morantes. They were found guilty, and Judge William Marvin sentenced them to be hanged.
1950: At the Little White House, President Harry S Truman issued an executive order creating a new Committee on Government Contract Compliance with the aim of reducing discrimination against employees because of race, color, creed or national origin.
1957: The Blue Lagoon Motel, at the corner of Sigsbee Road and North Roosevelt Boulevard, was being built.
1930: Julia La Congo died at 110 at the Mercedes Hospital. She was a queen of a tribe in Africa before being captured and sold into slavery in Cuba. After she was freed, she came to Key West and with her husband operated a grocery store until World War I. Her burial services were conducted by Father A.L. Maureau, S.J. of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church.