Today in Keys History

President Harry S Truman with George Marshall at the Little White House.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the dawn. After breakfast went up to the court house to look over records. The Brig Halcyon was sold by the Marshall and was purchased by Joseph Cottrell for the sum of $2,725. About 3 p.m. the Lightship got under way for her station on the reef. Captain Joseph Swiler of the Revenue Cutter Pulaski conveyed her up. Wind southeast. Weather pleasant.

1859: In a trial in federal court, Alejandro Carcer and Guillot Eloy of the American schooner Enterprise were convicted of the murder of Capt. B.A. Morantes. They were found guilty, and Judge William Marvin sentenced them to be hanged.