Today in Keys History

The Conch Train depot on Front Street at Duval Street in March 1976.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1832: John J. Audubon arrived at Indian Key on the Revenue Cutter Marion.

1847: Wreckers arrived at Key West with cotton recovered from the British ship Yucatan, wrecked on French Reef. The Yucatan had bilged, and its cargo of 1,200 bales of cotton, 5,000 sacks of corn, and barrels of flour, pork and lard, could be recovered only with great difficulty.