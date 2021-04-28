1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50, thermometer 77.5, wind east northeast 4, clouds 1. Read papers.
1898: The Red Cross Society’s ship, State of Texas, with nurses and medicine arrived from New York.
1909: Charles S. Williams was named Postmaster of Key West.
1909: The Rev. J.W. Roseborough conducted an organizational meeting of the First Presbyterian Church in the City Hall on Greene Street. Thirty people were received into the membership.
1968: National Air Lines made the first jet landing at Key West International Airport using a Boeing 727. The county had extended the runway and removed obstructions to make the airport usable for jets.
1974: El Salvador United Methodist Church celebrated the 100th anniversary of Methodist Spanish work in Key West. In 1873, the Florida Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church, South appointed J.E.A. Van Duzer the first missionary to the Spanish-speaking people of Key West.
1980: Navy Attack Squadron 45 was transferred from Cecil Field, Jacksonville to Naval Air Station Key West.
1982: The last span of the new Seven-Mile Bridge was put in place.
1992: Police made a gruesome discovery at a home on Southard Street. They found a man who had been dead for two months and his roommate was unaware of the corpse.