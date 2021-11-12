1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light variable airs. In a few days I hope to be clear of these incessant Calms and Currents, when we shall have an opportunity of making a short passage to the West Indies. Current setting S.S.W. 3/4 Knot per hour. Lat. 7.79 Long. 16.38. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3866 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 56 lbs. Pork. 158 lbs. Bread, 3 1/2 Gls. Beans, 3 1/2 Gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Barracks where the tide had covered the road turned back walked down by the Fort by Porter’s well home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 77, wind northeast 3, clouds 3. Philip Fontane came in and brought John Parks and told me that Parks had consented to employ me to libel the ship Lady Arbella. Read papers.
1898: Battery B, 1st U.S. Army Artillery, with two officers and 121 men, arrived at the Key West Barracks from Hilton Head, South Carolina.
1907: The following city officials were elected: Dr. J.N. Fogarty, mayor; N.S. Moreno, clerk; W.J. Gardner, chief of police; Lem Baker, captain of police; C. Knowles, police justice; William M. Pinder, tax assessor; S.M. Lester, tax collector; Charles Curtis, treasurer and J.N. Collins, city sexton. The board of aldermen were P.J. McMahon, E.F. Page, William B. Curry, Steve M. Lowe, Benjamin Tynes, Charles W. Lowe, Peter T. Knight, H.J. Peacock, Dr. C.F. Kemp, Alfred Atchinson and Louis Wolfson.
1935: The following city officials were elected: Dr. Harry C. Galey, mayor, Wallace Pinder, clerk; Ivan Elwood, chief of police; Alberto Camero, captain of night police; William T. Archer, treasurer; Sam B. Pinder, tax collector; Thomas S. Caro, police justice; and city councilmen Jim Roberts, William A. Freeman, Dr. Armando Cobo, Clifford Hicks, Frank Delaney, Frank O. Roberts and Marcos Mesa.
1957: Only 219 voters turned out to approve an extra 10-mil tax to pay the operating cost of Monroe County schools.
1968: Gov. Claude Kirk named William R. Abel as interim tax collector to replace the late Howard Wilson.
1996: Key West native and aviation pioneer Steven F. Whalton died on his 96th birthday. He was the third employee of Pan American World Airways.