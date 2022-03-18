1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, March 19 Pleasant Weather. At 11 a.m., weighed and stood to Sea in the company with Brig Aurilla, Brig Galen, Brig Neptune’s Barge and Schooner Sampson bound to different ports. Mr. Warner, U. S. Commercial Agent at Havanna, a passenger for Key West. On the Sick List 6. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 3750 Gallons. Exp. of Provisions 160 lbs. Bread, 80 lbs. Beef, 80 lbs. Vegetables. 4 Gls. Spirits.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 4:30 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.51, thermometer 73.5, wind north northeast 1, clouds 3 with haze. Read Putnam’s magazine.
1909: A man died of leprosy in a house on Virginia Street. The house and all contents were destroyed by fire under the direction of Fire Chief Fulford.
1934: Gov. Gifford Pinchot, of Pennsylvania, was made an honorary life member of the Long Key Fishing Club. The governor and his party spent several weeks fishing at the club.
1955: A mysterious fire razed the living quarters of the Caribbean Club on Key Largo, killing Jo Selby of Miami.
1958: The DePoo Hospital at 918 Southard St. was formally opened.
1960: Mitchell Wolfson and family attended the formal opening and dedication of the Audubon House as Florida’s newest historical museum.
1965: Tom Ewell, star of radio, stage and screen, was a guest of Mrs. Gordon Seagrove for a few days.
1967: Key West Hand Print Fabrics opened their new building at the corner of Front and Simonton streets.
1986: Principal Theresa Axford announced that Mary Immaculate High School would close at the end of the school year.