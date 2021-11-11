1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: On parting company with the Caroline, I immediately made sail for the other Stranger and soon made her out to be one of the English Government Brigs cruising on the Coast. Sent Lt. Montgomery on board to offer my services and at the same time cleared for action. At 3 ranged under the stern of H. M. Brig Snapper and had a short conversation with her Captain. The Boat returned and we proceeded on our Cruize. Latter part pleasant. Lat. 7.23 Long. 16.08. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3949 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 70 lb. Beef, 28 lb. Flour, 14 lb. Raisins, 3 3/4 Gls. Whiskey, Broached 1 bbl. of Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 79, wind northeast 3, clouds 1, very pleasant. The sloop Plume came up from the ship Lady Arbella ashore at the Tortugas from France with a full cargo. The wrecks took out two loads and got her off. The brig Sampson came in from New York with nothing for this place. James Filor and Philip Fontane went to St. Marks in her. I saw General Harney yesterday and spoke with him, he leaves as soon as the wind allows for Ft. Myers in the Sea Drift.
1890: Comm. J.H. Winn, Commander Naval Base Key West, moved into the newly built commandant’s quarters (now known as the Little White House).
1904: James A. Waddell, a native of Canada, died at 62. He came to Key West in 1881 and worked in banking and real estate. He was mayor of Key West in 1888-89 and again 1895-1897.
1910: Comm. William H. Beehler was relived by Capt. E.E. Hayden as Commander of the Naval Base. Comm. Beehler was given a grand farewell by the citizens of Key West when he left for New York and retirement.
1930: Eighteen prominent New Yorkers, joined by Key West Mayor Leslie A. Curry, dedicated the monument in Bayview Park to the New York soldiers who died in Key West during the Civil War. The monument has the names of the 177 men who died here, plus the inscription “Erected by the State of New York in memory of the men of the Ninetieth and Ninety-first volunteer regiments of infantry who perished here, mainly of yellow fever, in 1862.”
1940: County prosecutor Allan B. Cleare Jr. dismissed all charges against Karl Tanzler, aka Count von Cosel. Tanzler had been charged with keeping the body Elena Hoyos Mesa in his home for seven years.
1980: Heavy rain began about 8 a.m. and lasted for the next 24 hours at a rate of about 1 to 2 inches an hour. The total recorded by the Weather Bureau was 21.76 inches. Wide-spread flooding occurred throughout the city. One man waterskied down Duval Street behind a red Volkswagen and passed a wildly cheering crowd at Sloppy Joe’s.