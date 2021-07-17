1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Commences with Light adverse Winds, at 1 anchored but a light favorable wind springing up weighed again and worked down the River until 5 p.m. when we anchored for the Night. At day light got under way and proceeded down the River.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and went to the market and after my return took a short walk on the beach but was induced to turn back to avoid a squall which came up as I got home but little rain fell. Bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.58, thermometer 82.5, (thermometer at home at 6 was 79), wind east northeast 3, clouds 7. Read the “Old Dominion” by James. P.m. siesta. Read “Old Dominion.”
1886: Jefferson B. Browne was named Postmaster of Key West.
1945: Mayor Willard M. Albury tendered his resignation as mayor to the City Council, which elected John Carbonnel Jr. to fill the unexpired term that ended in November.
1953: Because of pressure from the U.S. Navy, the City of Key West outlawed B-girls who preyed on young sailors. The notorious Mardi Gras Night Club, at 92 Duval St., was a repeat violator of the ordinance.
1954: Paul Mesa retired from the City Electric System after 46 years. When he started, the electric company was owned by Stone and Webster and had only 400 customers.
1975: Anthony Quinn and playwright Tennessee Williams met in Key West about the revival of William’s play “The Red Devil Battery Sign.”
1982: Wilhelmina G. Harvey, the first woman elected to the Monroe County Commission, was chosen to be in the Florida’s Women’s Hall of Fame.
1986: The Monroe County Library Board presented Betty Bruce with a special award for her work in establishing the local and state history collection in the library. She worked in the library for 20 years before retiring in 1985.