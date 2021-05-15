1854: John Simonton, the first American owner of the island of Key West, died in Washington, D.C.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked on the beach, returned and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 86, calm, clouds 5. Last night at 10 p.m. a heavy squall of wind and rain came up from the south southwest and a nice rain fell. Read paper and Household Words. Pleasant breeze most of the day from west by north.
1930: The preliminary census figures for the county showed 13,118. The Chamber of Commerce claimed the figures were considerably below the real total.
1941: Paramount photographers who had been in town shooting scenes for the movie “Reap the Wild Wind” left for Hollywood.
1947: Work started on building a camp for Boy Scouts on a 7-acre track on West Summerland key.
1957: Mayor C.B. Harvey cut the ribbon to open the new Food Fair supermarket at 2506 N. Roosevelt.
1961: Thirteenth Street was changed to Kennedy Drive and Fifth Street was changed to Macmillian Drive commemorating the meeting of President John F. Kennedy and British Prime Minister Harold Macmillian in Key West.
1978: The First Federal Savings and Loan building on Kennedy Drive opened for business.
1983: Florence Rabon, former newspaper reporter and civic leader, died at 76. For 20 years she was the Key West feature and social columnist for the Miami Herald.
1985: The Salvation Army held a ground-breaking ceremony for their facilities on Flagler Avenue.
1985: The La Concha Hotel was sold for $2.3 million. The land was not included in the sale and was leased for $100,000 annually.
1986: The City Commission, by failing to take any action on a number of proposals, lost the right to buy Truman Annex, which was later sold at public auction by the General Services Administration.