1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, April 10th Fresh breezes from the Southward and Eastward, Standing to the Starboard under a press of Sail, endeavouring to get through the Yucatan Channel, Sounding occasionally without obtaining bottom. Lat. 22.31 N. On the Sick List 5. Expenditure of Water 76 Gallons, Remained on Board 3420 Gallons.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 4:30 and found it was raining and lay till it was light, did not bathe as I do not like to bathe unless I walk first. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.35, thermometer 77, wind east northeast 2, clouds 9. Wrote Mother telling her that I expect to leave Key West in the early part of May, also to P. Williams asking him to write to Winer Bethel about any unfinished claims in his hands. Yesterday evening Ellicott came up to look at my furniture and said he would take all the chairs, one bureau and a work table and would let me know whether or not he would take several other pieces of furniture. In the afternoon the steamers Isabel, Tennessee and the Propeller R. Waterman for Mobile came in about the same time. The workmen from the Fort went on in the Isabel. Rain in the afternoon.
1885: John Geiger died in Key West. He was born in St. Augustine in 1807 and came to Key West as a pilot for Commodore David Porter in 1823. He was the first licensed harbor pilot in the State of Florida. Geiger was a master wrecker and built what is now known as the Audubon House.
1898: As war with Spain grew nearer, American Consul General Fitzhugh Lee and other Americans arrived on the ships from Havana.
1924: The State of Florida’s Internal Improvement Fund was advertising Wisteria Island (Christmas Tree Island) for sale. The island was created when marl from the harbor was thrown upon the shoal. The island measured 400-by-300 feet.
1937: The Jose Marti Monument in Bayview Park was unveiled. Mayor Harry C. Galey, Cuban Sen. Jose M. Castillo and Marie Gusten, matron of the Mercedes Hospital, presided over the ceremony.
1950: President Harry S Truman returned to Washington after a month’s rest in the Key West sunshine.
1963: Two reporters from The Key West Citizen visited No Name Key to investigate reports that anti-Castro revolutionaries were using the island for training. They found a secret camp with nine young Cubans training on the island. At that time, there was no bridge to the island.
1985: In an election for a special tax levy, for a new fire truck for the special taxing district that includes Conch, Duck and Grassy Key, the vote ended in a 60-to-60 tie. In accordance with Florida law, a lot was drawn to decide the election and the “no” was drawn to defeat the bond issue.
1993: The short spur of Whitehead Street from Front Street to the Key West Aquarium was named David Wolkowsky Street in honor of Wolkowsky’s work in making Key West one of the premier tourist attractions in the United States.