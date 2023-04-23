1833: Dr. B.B. Strobel and D.C. Pinkham fought a duel in which Pinkham was shot in the chest and died. Strobel left for his former home in Charleston that night and never returned to Key West.

1924: The sale of preferred stock for building a new hotel at the corner of Duval and Fleming streets in Key West was progressing favorably. Developer Carl E. Aubuchon had so far received $31,000 for the venture and was soon to travel to Atlanta to show conclusively that a new hotel was wanted and needed on the island.

