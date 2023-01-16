1833: A fire started in the house of Capt. Pardon Greene and destroyed the adjacent hotel and six of eight houses, together with the money sent to purchase the cargo of the Pulaski, which had wrecked on the reef. Loss was estimated at $50,000.

1845: Dade Lodge No. 14 of the Free and Accepted Masons was chartered at Key West with O.S. Noyes as the first Master.