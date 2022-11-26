Today in History

President John F. Kennedy at the Naval Station.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose with the sun and read Hammond and Phillips. After dinner read Stewart. After tea played two rubbers of billiards with Captain James J. Board and got beat. The Sloop of War Natchez in attempting to beat up the harbor got ashore on the point off the lighthouse. Captain Newton sent up for the Collector to send the Lightship down to take out her guns and it was done. Wind northeast fresh and weather pleasant.

1890: Key West, with a population of 18,786, was the largest city in Florida. The largest employers were the cigar factories making hand-rolled cigars with Cuban tobacco, which employed more than 2,000 workers. The second industry was sponge fishing, which had about 100 boats with more than 500 men employed.