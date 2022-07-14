1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Sunday, July 14th Commences with moderate breezes and pleasant weather. At 12:30 discovered a Sail on our Starboard Beam, took in the Square Sail, Royal and Top Gallant Sail, and hauled up for her. At 1 the chase proved to be a Ship standing to the Southward and Eastward, bore up and set the Square Sail, Royal and Top Gallant Sail. At 3 discovered a strange Sail 2 points on our Starboard Bow. At 3:30 discovered two others on the Larboard Bow — Beat to quarters and cleared Ship for Action. From 4 to 6 fresh breezes and pleasant weather, at 4:30 bailed up the fore Sail, took in the Fore Top Gallant Sail, Royal and Square Sail , at 5 Gibed Ship and fired a Gun, hoisted our Colours and set the Top Gallant Sail and Fore Sail, at 5:10 came up with the chase, spoke her, filled away and made Sail for the Brig, at 6 came up with her, bailed up the Fore Sail, backed the Fore Top Sail and sent a Boat on board. She proved to be a French Brig La Clarrisse, Capt. Clustrier, 7 days from Trinidad de Cuba bound to Pantz, Cargo of Sugar. Boarded the French Schooner Etencelle, 13 days from St. Thomas bound to Havanna, Cargo Wine and Oil. At 6 the westernmost Land in sight, bore S. by E., 4 or 5 Leagues, at 6 six Sail in Sight, 2 Ships, 2 Brigs, and 2 Schooners, secured the Guns. From 6 to 8 fresh breezes and pleasant, at 7 took the Bandara in Tow and Gibed Ship. From 8 to 12 fresh breezes and pleasant weather. From 12 to 4 moderate breezes and pleasant weather, the Bandara in Tow. From 4 to 8 fresh breezes and clear, at 6 Gibed the Main Sail, at 7 set the Fore Sail and Fore top Gallant Sail, from 5 to Meridian moderate breezes and pleasant, at 9 set the Main Top Mast Stay Sail, at 11 made the Land ahead, mustered the Crew at quarters, called all hands to witness punishment inflicted upon John McQuay, Henry Jeffries and Timothy Lewis for losing their clothes. Fumigated the Berth Deck. Lat. 22.47 N.
1888: Benjamin B. Baker, master wrecker and pioneer pineapple planter on the Keys, died at his home on Key Largo.
1900: Key West had three newspapers: The Key West Inter-Ocean, T.J. Appleyard, editor-in-chief, published daily except Sunday; Key West Advertiser, Q. Charles Ball, editor, published every Saturday; and Redemption, Luis G. Puig, editor, published weekly.
1903: Contractor William Kerr signed a contract to build a brick addition to the Convent of Mary Immaculate. The cost was $18,000.
1951: The Key West Housing Authority voted to name the housing project on First Street for George Whiting Allen. George Allen served as Collector of Custom in Key West from 1897 to 1913. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1916. He was one of the founders of the First National Bank and was president until his death on May 30, 1922.