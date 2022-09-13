Today in Keys History

The Grotto beside The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Public Library

1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 13th Wind light and variable from the Eastern Quarter. Lat. 26.24 N. Long. 32.29 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 2911 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 7 1/2 lbs. Butter, 20 1/2 lbs. Cheese, 4 Gls. Rice, 4 Gls. Molasses, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.

1948: Sister Louis Gabriel died at the Convent of Mary Immaculate, where she had served since 1897. On May 25, 1922, at the dedication of the Grotto to Our Lady of Lourdes, which was erected to commemorate her 25th anniversary of her religious vows, Sister Gabriel prayed that as long as the Grotto remains standing, Key West be protected from the ravages of a major hurricane.