1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks: Friday, September 13th Wind light and variable from the Eastern Quarter. Lat. 26.24 N. Long. 32.29 W. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 75 Gallons, Remains on Board 2911 1/4 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 7 1/2 lbs. Butter, 20 1/2 lbs. Cheese, 4 Gls. Rice, 4 Gls. Molasses, 4 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1948: Sister Louis Gabriel died at the Convent of Mary Immaculate, where she had served since 1897. On May 25, 1922, at the dedication of the Grotto to Our Lady of Lourdes, which was erected to commemorate her 25th anniversary of her religious vows, Sister Gabriel prayed that as long as the Grotto remains standing, Key West be protected from the ravages of a major hurricane.
1951: A.E. Golan was building the 48-unit Key Ambassador Motel on South Roosevelt Boulevard and planned to open by Dec. 1.
1954: Application was filed for a charter for Key West State Bank. The local backers of the bank were A. Maitland Adams, Howard E. Wilson, Dr. J. Lancelot Lester Jr., Frank A. Shepherd, Karl O. Thompson and Joe Sirugo.
1985: Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services was conducting a study of multiple sclerosis in Monroe County, where as many as 59 cases had been reported. The study did not find any common links in the cases.
1994: Former President George H.W. Bush was in the Florida Keys with his son, Jeb, who was campaigning for governor of Florida.
1994: Monroe County Commissioner Wilhelmina Harvey was a guest of President Bill Clinton for the signing of the long-awaited crime bill.