1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: none.
1832: John James Audubon arrived on the revenue cutter Marion. He spent a little over a month in the Keys and at the Tortugas, painting birds and plants for his book, “The Birds of America.”
1926: Residents approved a $200,000 school bond by a 286-32 vote. The money was used for an addition to the Monroe County High School and a kindergarten on Reynolds Street.
1937: Jefferson B. Browne died at his apartment in Key West. He was born in Key West on June 6, 1857. He was educated in Maryland and Virginia and graduated from the University of Iowa Law School. He returned to Key West in 1880 and served as attorney for both Key West and Monroe County. In 1886, he became Postmaster of Key West and remained until 1890 when he ran for the Florida Senate. He served in the Senate until 1893 and was president during the 1891 session. From 1893 to 1897, he was Collector of Customs at Key West. From 1904 to 1907, he was chairman of the Florida Railroad Commission. He was a member of the Florida Supreme Court from 1916 to 1925 and Chief Justice from 1916 to 1923. From 1925 until his death, he was a Circuit Court judge in Key West and Miami. In 1912, he wrote, “Key West The Old and The New,” the best history of Key West.
1948: In the Democratic Primary and defacto general election, Bernie C. Papy was re-elected as state representative. Other winners were Earl Adams, clerk of circuit court, Joe Allen, county commission and Harry Harris, county commission.
1954: State Rep. Bernie C. Papy was re-elected for the 11th time by a record margin of 1,294 votes over his opponent.
1958: The Church of God dedicated its new church building at 905 Grinnell St.
1980: The U.S. government began airlifting Cuban refugees out of Key West.