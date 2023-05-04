Today in Keys History

John Spottswood and Bernie C. Papy on Election Night.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1831: Deputy Marshall P.B. Prior returned to Key West from Port Charlotte (then a part of Monroe County) with J.O. Caldes, who was accused of murder. Caldes was placed in the Key West jail, pending consideration of his case by the court.

1832: John James Audubon arrived at Key West on the Revenue Cutter Marion. He would spend a little over one month in the Keys and at the Tortugas, painting birds and plants for his book, “The Birds of America.”1936: On mainland Monroe County, fishermen found the skeletons of 11 victims of the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. Seven were at Cape Sable and four at the cove of Middle Cape, both spots approximately 50 miles across Florida Bay from where the hurricane struck the Florida Keys. The find brought the number of known dead from the storm to 524.