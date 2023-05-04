1831: Deputy Marshall P.B. Prior returned to Key West from Port Charlotte (then a part of Monroe County) with J.O. Caldes, who was accused of murder. Caldes was placed in the Key West jail, pending consideration of his case by the court.
1832: John James Audubon arrived at Key West on the Revenue Cutter Marion. He would spend a little over one month in the Keys and at the Tortugas, painting birds and plants for his book, “The Birds of America.”1936: On mainland Monroe County, fishermen found the skeletons of 11 victims of the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. Seven were at Cape Sable and four at the cove of Middle Cape, both spots approximately 50 miles across Florida Bay from where the hurricane struck the Florida Keys. The find brought the number of known dead from the storm to 524.
1937: Jefferson B. Browne, born in Key West June 6, 1857, died at his island apartment. He started his distinguished career as attorney for both Key West and Monroe County. In 1886, he became Postmaster of Key West and, in 1890, successfully ran for the Florida Senate, where he served until 1893. From 1893 to 1897 he was Collector of Customs at Key West. He was then a member of the Florida Supreme Court from 1916 to 1925 and Chief Justice from 1916 to 1923. From 1925 to his death, Brown was Circuit Court Judge. In 1912, he wrote, “Key West The Old and The New,” an invaluable history of the island.
1940: The Key West Housing Authority was considering names for two new complexes. Among the suggestions were “Henry M. Flagler Houses,” “Cayo Hueso Houses,” “Naval Gardens,” and “Booker T. Washington Village.”
1954: State Representative Bernie C. Papy was re-elected for the 11th time by a record margin of 1,294 votes over his opponent.
1954: Monroe County Health Officer Dr. C.W. Morrison announced the discovery of the 22nd case of paralytic polio at Key West. He also announced that gamma globulin inoculations would be given to children and pregnant women in upcoming days to curb the spread of the disease.
1980: The U.S. Government began airlifting Cuban refugees from the Mariel Boatlift out of Key West.