1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.64, thermometer 73.5, wind north by east 2, clouds 1. Spring seems better though he cannot stand, gave him Nux and Brionis. At Judge Thomas F. King’s room at 11. He refused the motion to grant leave to file a supplementary bill or to allow further testimony to be taken or filed saying though that he did not believe that was the proper mode of introducing deeds but set the first day of next term of the Circuit Court for the trail of the case and directed that a supplementary bill be defending to the deeds lately found and to the act of the Legislature be filed a copy thereof to be served on the defendant’s solicitor. In the afternoon commenced a copy of the deed to be sent to Gordon to get executed granting the fee simple to the end of Greene Street to Perkins in trust for the Holy Alliance. Gave Spring oil and milk.
1829: A duel was fought between Charles E. Hawkins, of the Mexican Navy and William Allison McRea, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Four shots were exchanged. Hawkins was wounded in his wrist and McRea was hit in his thigh. The reason for the duel was Hawkins had seen McRea leaving his wife’s bedroom via the window.
1946: Dr. A. Lucille Calverley was selected to become the first Key West policewoman.
1953: Major Earl Dillion presented to the Key West High School Band his collection of music known as “The Dillion Library.” He had collected the music in 30 years as an U.S. Army bandmaster and high school teacher in California and Key West.
1956: The Key West Lions Club held their first meeting in the new Den on North Roosevelt.
1965: The Monroe County School Board ordered total integration of all public schools in the county and closing of the Burlington school on Key Largo.
1973: A short but violent storm, with winds to 55 mph, crossed the island causing damages to boats.
1995: The statue of Henry “Booty” Singleton at the foot of Margaret Street was dedicated. Singleton once owned most of the Key West Bight and employed more than 2,000 workers in his shrimping business.