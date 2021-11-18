1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: No remarkable events. Finding our Bread getting rather short, reduced the allowance of the Officers and Men to 9 ounces per day, the next 6 oz. with an extra allowance of 5 ounces of Flour which was made into excellent Bread. Lat. 10.28 Long. 24.49. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 83 Gallons, Remains on board 3368 Gallons. Exp. 70 lbs. Beef, 28 lbs. Flour, 14 lbs. Raisins, 56 lbs. Bread, 4 Gls. Whiskey. Broached 1 bbl. of Beef.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.57.5, thermometer 72, wind northeast 3, clouds 4. Drew up a claim for duties in the ship Lady Arbella and bark Octavia. Read papers. Matilda made me a pair of Cassimere pants in about four hours.
1918: The Florida East Coast Hotel system announced the war department had released the men and material necessary to resume construction on the Casa Marina Hotel.
1930: Marina Williams, an African American, died at 92 and was buried from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She claimed to be the second African American baby born on the island.
1945: Benjamin D. Trevor, a native of England, died at 78. He came to Key West in 1893 and worked for Cortez Cigar Company and later was a partner in the first Ford agency in Key West. He served as mayor from 1903 to 1905.
1951: The new $75,000 Wesley House was dedicated. The Wesley Community House began in Key West as extension work by the Hargrove Institute in 1899. Mrs. Walter H. Beckham of Miami, president to the Florida Conference, Women Society of Christian Service, Methodist Church, presided over the service and The Rev. Don Cooke of Miami, superintendent of the Miami Distric,t gave the message of dedication.
1956: Secretary of State John Foster Dulles arrived for two weeks of rest and recuperation following a cancer operation at Walter Reed Hospital.
1964: The establishment formerly known as the Oldest Bar, at 428 Greene St., was placed “on limits” to Navy personnel. The bar reopened as Capt. Tony’s Saloon under new proprietor Capt. Tony Tarracino.
1975: Mayor Charles “Sonny” McCoy was re-elected mayor of Key West.