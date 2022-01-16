1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Wednesday, Jan. 16. At 3:30 P.M. anchored inside of the Bar in company with the General Jackson and dispatched the Gig onboard, a Pilot Boat in sight for a Pilot, but she returned at 4 with intelligence that the Pilot Boat had discharged all her Pilots and that we should not be able to get one until the next morning. I, therefore, had to get underway and stand to Sea for the Night. At Day Light commenced working in again and at 8 a.m. took on board a Pilot. Lat. Long. [not given]. Expenditure of Water 90 Gallons, Remains on Board 3685 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 54 lbs. Bread, 60 lbs. Pork, 6 1/2 Gls. Spirits.
1833: A fire started in the house of Captain Pardon Greene and destroyed the adjacent hotel and six of eight houses, together with the money sent to purchase the cargo of the Pulaski, which wrecked on the reef. Loss was estimated at $50,000.
1845: Dade Lodge No. 14 of the Free and Accepted Masons was chartered with O.S. Noyes as the first Master.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9 a.m. barometer 29.47.5, thermometer 67, wind east northeast by north 2, clouds 0 with haze. The sloop M.H. Williams came in with 154 bales cotton which was taken from the ship Calvin on the reef. The ship got off and proceeded on her voyage. Read papers. In the afternoon walked to the Fort with Matilda.
1900: E.H. Gato opened a new cigar factory that made cigars using the mold method. The factory opened with a few hands but later expanded to 100 employees.
1963: The State Park Board announced the receipt of the 61 acres on Bahia Honda Key given by Monroe County for the new park which, with land already held by the state, totaled 74 acres.
1974: Reconnaissance Wing One officially moved to Naval Air Station Key West when six RA5C Vigilante aircraft arrived from their former base at Albany, Georgia. The wing and its 10 squadrons brought 2,500 military personnel and their dependents to Key West.
1984: The Key West Beach Club, a 58-unit luxury condominium at 1500 Atlantic Boulevard, was approved by the City Commission.
1985: May Hill Russell, who guided the effort to build the Monroe County Library Public Library on Fleming Street, died at 75. After her death, the library was named for her.
1991: Fat Albert, the tethered communication/surveillance balloon at the Cudjoe Key Air Force Base, broke loose and, after drifting north, was brought down over the Everglades.