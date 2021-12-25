1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Tuesday, Dec. 25 At 3 p.m. passed the Moro and anchored in the Harbour of Havana in 5 1/2 Fathoms Water near the Navy Yard. On the Sick List 4. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 4477 Gallons. Exp. Provisions 44 lbs. Bread, 4 Gls. Rum.
1830: Joseph Beverly Browne arrived on the island of Key West from his native Virginia. He was a member of the St. Joseph convention in 1838 that wrote the first constitution for the State of Florida. He also served as U.S. Marshall, Clerk of the U.S. Court, member of the Florida legislature, postmaster and mayor of Key West.
1832: Father Sanson K. Brunot held the first Episcopal services on the Island and the first organized church services in the young city of Key West.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Pond, returned home and bathed. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 60, wind east northeast 1.5, clouds 2. Last night it was calm but the wind rose with the sun. Wrote to the editors of Musical World and Times, New York City, enclosing $2.00 for subscription price for 1857. Wrote to the Solicitor of the Treasury (see letter book). Paid for getting can home $1.50. Dined as I have for the past 15 years on Christmas Day at Alexander Patterson’s. A Negro man named Adam Fatio was killed by a Spaniard with a single blow of a sheath knife the blow perforated the heart and the man fell dead. Inquest was held and criminal committed. The steamer Isabel got in as usual and Captain Baldwin went in her. Mailed all my letters by noon.
1933: Manhattan Cafe was offering a Christmas dinner of turkey and dressing with all the trimmings for 65 cents.