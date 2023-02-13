1828: David H. Porter, Commanding Officer of the Mexican Navy Ship Guerrero, while sailing to Key West to join his uncle Commodore David Porter’s Mexican Navy Fleet in Key West was killed in a battle with the Spanish ship Lealtad. After Commodore David Porter left the US Navy, he was hired to establish a navy for the new country of Mexico. He was using Key West as a base to attack the Spanish shipping around Cuba.

1839: The Brig Joseph of Portland, Maine, wrecked on Sombrero Key with a cargo of hay and paving stones. Wreckers got the badly damaged vessel of the reef with considerable exertion and towed it to Key West.