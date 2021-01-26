1836: During the year of 1835, a total of 17 vessels were adjudicated in the Admiralty Court in Key West and salvage fees of $88,435.18 were awarded to the wreckers.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and walked on the beach but there being a slight drizzle and raw kept my umbrella up the whole time. Returned home and bathed. At 9:30 a.m. barometer 29.46, thermometer 69, wind east by north 4, clouds 7. Yesterday had a tooth filled by a Mr. Walton, a dentist, who came in the steamer Vanderbilt. Read papers. In the afternoon John Geiger came in to give me the facts from which to draw a libel against 115 bales of cotton and some of the materials of the ship Mary Hale wrecked on Cay Sal Banks.
1912: The first excursion train left Key West for Long Key. One hundred and twenty-three passengers made the trip which, after a short stay, returned. The round trip fare was $2.60.
1929: President-elect Herbert Hoover was fishing for sailfish off Key Largo.
1953: Gulf Oil Corporation scientific researchers were testing for oil in a 400-square-mile area ranging from Sand Key, seven miles southwest of Key West to Marco, Florida.
1953: The Key West City Commission took steps to end the “B-Girl” problem when they passed an ordinance making it unlawful for anyone to solicit the sale of drinks in the city bars.
1977: The new U.S. Coast Guard Station at Trumbo Annex was dedicated.
1986: Lt. Colonel Harold Hinson, Salvation Army Florida divisional commander, dedicated the new Salvation Army building on Flagler Avenue.
1991: Eliza (Skippy Doodle) Gardner, Key West native and retired school teacher, celebrated her 100th birthday.