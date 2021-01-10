1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 72, wind north northeast 3, clouds 1. I saw the Southern Cross this morning, it culminates about 6 a.m. This is the first time I have noticed it in the morning in June it was visible in the evening. Wrote to Campbell and Company at Number 8 Dock Street, Philadelphia enclosing $1.00 for a year’s subscription to the Rainbow (monthly). Renewed my subscription to Nichols Journal for $1.00. Received of the clerk $184.00 my fee in the case of the brig Sampson. The steamer Isabella got in about 5 p.m.
1861: The State of Florida seceded from the Union, and Key West remained loyal to Union, the only Southern city to remain in the United States during the Civil War.
1897: May Johnson recorded in her diary: I arose at 8:40, dressed, did work, had breakfast, did dishes, read until 10:00, had dinner, wrote to Everest, read awhile, slept awhile, dressed, went to Aunt Julia’s, to Fannie’s, came home, to bed.
1917: George W. Nichols, senior partner of the Nichols Cigar Factory, died in New York at 88.
1935: Surgeon R.W. Hart, United States Public Health Service, in charge of the Marine Hospital, Key West retired.
1957: Rear Adm. Francis D. McCorkle relieved Rear Adm. James H. Ward as commander Key West Naval Base and Key West forces.
1957: Former President Herbert Hoover came to Key West aboard the 98-foot yacht Genie. An annual visitor to the Key Largo Anglers Club, Hoover and his party decided to try fishing in Marathon and Key West.
1958: Baseball great Ted Williams filed a declaration of domicile at the Clerk of Court listing his address as Islamorada.
1969: Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Thomas L. (Tennessee) Williams became a communicant of the Roman Catholic Church when he was baptized at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church.
1970: The Long Key State Park was dedicated.