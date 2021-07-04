1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach returned and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.54, thermometer 87, calm, clouds 2. Read Household Words. Brought from Robert P. Campbell the Yearbook of Agriculture $1.50 and Squires Notes on Central America $2.00. A very nice rain fell about 6 and continued till about 8. Dora Chase who has been spending the day had to sleep with Hatty. The USS Potomac fired at sunrise, noon and sunset and got under way and proceeded toward the reef but was forced to anchor about a mile from the point. There was a procession and a speech from Mr. Newcomb but the day was so hot I did not go.
1864: The U.S. Army fired a 35-gun salute (one for each state, including West Virginia) from Fort Zachary Taylor in honor of Independence Day.
1876: The new City Hall on Greene Street was dedicated by Mayor Carlos Manuel de Cespedes. The main address, “A History of Key West,” was to be given by former mayor Walter C. Maloney. Before he could finish speaking, a fire alarm sounded and the crowd followed the firemen. The speech was later expanded and printed as “A Sketch of the History of Key West, Florida.”
1912: Harris School on Southard Street was dedicated.
1957: Congressman Dante Fascell dedicated the new million-dollar Key West International Airport. Veteran flier George Faraldo was manager of the new facility.
1963: Burt Garnett of Key West was re-elected vice president of the National Council of Senior Citizens at their convention in Washington.
1963: A crew of U.S. Army men, led by Hans Baumgaten, snagged a hammerhead shark off Fleming Key that measured 12 feet, 5 inches.
1968: Monroe General Hospital opened a two-bed, completely staffed and equipped intensive care unit.