1831: U.S. Army troops, under the command of Lt. Francis B. Newcomb, arrived on the schooner Thames to establish the Army Barracks, Key West on the site of the present-day Peary Court Housing.
1831: The election for town council was held and the following were elected: Pardon C. Greene, David C. Pinkham, Joseph Cottrell, David L. Wakely, William G. Porter, George Weaver and Robert B. Stanard.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.53, thermometer 82, wind southeast 2, clouds 3. A large number of Kingfish were brought in today but the weather is so hot that I did not buy one. Went up to the Courthouse where the complaint of Captain Pierce and Crocker against Stickney master of the schooner John Roaleffs was compromised. Stickney will pay all expenses and $75.00 for hire of men in the place of the men he took, amounting to $145.00, I got $20.00 as did Samuel Douglas attorney for Stickney.
1929:Ross G. Sawyer assumed the office of Circuit Court Clerk. He was appointed by Gov. John W. Martin to replace Dave Z. Filer, the former clerk who was removed from office on the charge of embezzling public funds.
1949:Ross G. Sawyer, after 20 years of service, stepped down as Circuit Court Clerk and was replaced by Earl Adams, who was elected in the general election.
1949: The City Commission granted a lease to the Key West Charter Boatmen’s Association for a portion of Garrison Bight facing North Roosevelt Boulevard.
1959: About 500 Castro supporters sailed from Key West to Cuba on the auto-passenger ferry City of Havana.
1961: President Dwight D. Eisenhower broke diplomatic relations with Castro’s Cuba.