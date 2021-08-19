1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Light variable airs making but little progress. Lat. 37.19 Long. 55.11. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 87 Gallons. Remains on board 4563 Gallons. Provisions, 67 1/2 lbs. Beef, 27 lbs. Flour, 10 lbs. Raisins, 48 lbs. Bread, 4 gls. Whiskey.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:30 and walked as usual, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.50.5, thermometer 87, wind south southwest from a squall. Squally all round and about 6 a nice rain fell just after I got back. Received fee in the case of the ship Maid of Orleans $263.00. A dinner to John Bartlum the builder of the ship Stephen R Mallory for which I have subscribed $5.00 comes off today but I shall not attend it. A man named Shelton died last night, he had got well of the fever and was imprudent and got drunk which was the case with a man named Millar who died last Sunday. Mr. Newcomb was taken sick last night and there is considerable sickness today whether it is yellow fever I cannot say. My tongue is quite sore, commended last night with Nux. Vom which seems to benefit it.
1906: Members of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners James R. Curry Jr., chairman,Charles O. Forsberg, D. Milord, R.J. Duffy and T.W. Shultz. The other county officials were: B.B. Whalton, county judge; L.W. Bethel, judge criminal court; J.B. Wall, judge circuit court; H.S. Phillips, state attorney; E.W. Russell, clerk of court; J. Vining Harris, county solicitor; A.F. Shultz, clerk county court; F.W. Knight, sheriff; B.F.H. Bowers, chief deputies; W.B. Curry, treasurer; T.A. Sweeting, collector of revenue; J.H. Curtis, tax assessor Benjamin A. Lowe, justice of peace; Jerry J. Warren, justice of the peace; Dr. J.V. Harris, superintendent of schools; H.G. Fulfords, chairman school board; Lawrence Higgs, school board and W.J. Gardner, school board.
1917: John Lowe Jr. died in Key West at 84. He came to Key West from the Bahamas when he was 15 years old and worked for William Curry. He started his own business and became the leading sponge dealer in Key West. His home at 620 Southard St. is one of the architectural treasures of Key West.
1932: Governor-elect Dave Sholtz arrived in Key West and inspected the Florida National Guard, which was encamped on the Army Grounds near Fort Taylor. He had the highest praise for the regimental band under the director of Caesar La Monaca.