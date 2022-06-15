1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Thursday, June 15th Commenced moderate breezes and clear pleasant weather, at 1 Tacked Ship to the Northward and Westward, the Grampus on our Weather Beam. From 4 to 6 light breezes from the Northward and Eastward and pleasant weather, the Grampus on our Lee Bow, Green Key bearing S.W. By W. 5 miles. Sugar Key S.W. by W. From 6 to 8 light airs and pleasant weather, the Grampus ahead Standing out, many large fires on Shore at Key Romano. Sugar Key bearing W.N.W. From 8 to Midnight light winds and pleasant, at 9 filled away, at 10 Hove Too, 10:30 filled away and Stood off N.N.W., the Crew variously employed. From 12 to 4 a.m. light winds and pleasant weather. At 4 [unreadable] Ship to the Southward and Eastward, at Sunrise the northernmost part of Sugar Key bore to N. W., Green Key W.S.W., the Southernmost part of Key Romano, South; the Center of Sugar Key W. 3/4 N. From 4 to 8 light airs and pleasant weather, at 5 a.m. Key Romano bore S.W. by S. Distant 5 Leagues, the Grampus on the Larboard Bow. From 8 to 12 light winds and clear weather, at 8:30 Set the Fore Sail, Royal, Main Top Mast Stay Sail, and Gaff Top Sail, at Meridian Gibed Ship. On the Sick List 2. Expenditure of Water 32 Gallons, Remains on Board 1462 Gallons.
1878: Fowey Rocks Lighthouse was first lighted.
1914: J. Roland Adams founded Adams Dairy with a herd of 12 cattle.
1942: The Norwegian merchant ship Gunvor, on a voyage from Mobile to Trinidad with a general cargo, was sunk when she accidentally sailed into the U.S. Navy’s minefield northwest of Key West.
1946: Key West suffered a polio epidemic, with 20 cases and two deaths reported. Eleven of the patients were in Jackson Memorial hospital in Miami and the remainder in the Key West Naval hospital. Restrictions barring children younger than 16 from theaters, beaches and other public places was being rigidly enforced.
1958: Governor Leroy Collins and his wife, Mary, were in Key West visiting their son Leroy Jr., who was stationed on a submarine at the Naval Station. They toured the Naval Station and were guests at a reception at the home of Sheriff John Spottswood and his wife, Mary.
1986: Monroe County Supervisor of Elections Robert L. “Bobby” Brown died at age 55. He had also served as Monroe County Sheriff from 1969 to 1977.