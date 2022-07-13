1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Remarks, Saturday, July 13th Commences with light airs and cloudy. At 5 the Castle at the entrance of the Harbour of Mariel, bore S.E. 1/2 S. distant 5 miles. From 4 to 6 light airs from the S.W., Standing in for the Land in chase of a small Schooner, at 5 fired a Gun, the chase not heaving Too, fired four Guns Shotted in aide signal to the Bandara, at 4 A.M. At 5 Tacked to the S. Eastward, the chase bore up for us, Backed the Fore Top Sail and sent a Boat onboard of her; at 6:30 the Castle at the mouth of Mariel, bore S.E. 1/2 S., dist. 1 1/2 Leagues. From 6 to 8 light winds and pleasant weather, at 6:30 the Boat returned with the Capt. of the chase, she proved to be a Spanish Drogger from and bound to Havanna. At 7 sent the Capt. on board, the westernmost Land in sight bearing W. by S. the Port of Mariel, S.E. by E. 1/2 E., distant 3 Leagues. From 8 to Midnight moderate breezes and pleasant. At 8:15 Hove Too with the Fore Top Sail aback. From 12 to 2 moderate breezes and pleasant weather. From 2 to 4 fresh breezes and cloudy, lying Too. At 4 hauled down the Flying Jib. From 4 to 8 fresh breezes and pleasant. At 5 raised the Fore Sail and stood in for the Land. At 6:30 made the Land bearing South, dist. 6 or 7 Leagues. At 7 discovered two strange sail in chase of us. At 8 out all reefs, set the Flying Jib and Square Sail, crossed the Fore Top Gallant Yard and set the Sail. The Easternmost Land in sight bearing E. by S. the westernmost S.W. by W., dist. 6 or 7 Leagues. From 8 to Meridian, moderate breezes and pleasant. At 9 passed a Brig standing to the Northward and Eastward. At 10:30 Gibed the Main Sail, Sail Makers employed repairing the Main Sail, Fumigated the Berth Deck. At Meridian the Easternmost Land in sight bore E. 1/2 S., the southernmost S.W. by S. Lat. 22.57 N. Long. On the Sick List 5.
1900: The Monroe County Commission members were Chairman James R. Curry Jr., Charles O. Forsberg, J.F. Navarro, James W. Carey and S.A. Walker. The other county officials were: W. Hunt Harris, state senator; E.W. Russell, state representative; J.B. Wall, judge; P.O. Knight, state attorney; George W. Reynolds, clerk of court; L.W. Bethel, judge; J. Vinning Harris, county solicitor; A.F. Shultz, clerk; A.J. Kemp, judge; F.W. Knight, sheriff; M.S. Moreno, treasurer; George W. Watson, tax collector and T.A. Sweeting, tax assessor.
1917: Ground was broken for the first Naval Air Station on Trumbo Point on land rented from the Florida East Coast Railroad.
1942: The merchant vessel Andrew Jackson was sunk 72 miles east of Havana by the German submarine U-84.
1984: The County Commission renamed three buildings at their meeting in Key West. The Key West Library was renamed Monroe County May Hill Russell Library, the Marathon Library was renamed the George Dolezal Branch Library and the West Martello was renamed West Martello Joe Allen Garden Center.