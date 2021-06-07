1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:45 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 85, wind calm, clouds 4. Got papers. Commenced writing out the libel but was so much interrupted that I did but little. Sold John Bethel my old sofa. He paid me $7.50 and is to give me the balance about the end of the month. Bought of R.W. Welch his writing desk and chair for $32.00 to be delivered when he goes off. My old one I will send up home for the children. Also bought his settee for $10.00 making $42.00 in all.
1898: The U.S. Marine Battalion that has been camped in Key West sailed for Cuba on the USS Panther.
1932: Election results showed that Karl O. Thompson won by 51 votes over Cleveland Niles for sheriff. The other winners were: Melvin Russell, superintendent of public instruction; William V. Albury, state representative; C Sam B. Curry, clerk of criminal court; Ross C. Sawyer, clerk of circuit court; Frank H. Ladd, tax collector; John England, supervisor of registration; Braxton B. Warren, county commissioner; Clarence Pierce, school board and Ralph K. Johnson, school board.
1942: The First Church of Christ held its first service in the Monroe County Courthouse with 11 persons attending.
1947: Capt. Ray Nopp of the shark fishing boat Dusky brought in a record catch of 20 tons. He had a total of 145 sharks ranging from a 14-foot, 1,000-pounder down. The livers were sold to the Borden Milk Company and the fins sold for shark-fin soup.
1964: Col. Robert Spottswood died at age 73. He was survived by his wife, Florence Maloney Spottswood, and his son, John. He was a past president of the Rotary Club and was active in the establishment of the Key West Golf Course and the Key West Chapter of the American Red Cross.
1985: Capt. Raymond F. Sullivan relieved Capt. J.B. “Red” Best as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.