1821: Excerpt for the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding: Calm and clear. Our Crew have been actively employed in painting Boats, Caulking, Tarring Rigging and making preparations for going into Port. Lat. 35.15 Long. 20.59. On the Sick List 8. Expenditure of Water 105 Gallon, Remains on board 2944 Gallons. Exp. Provisions, 150 lbs. Bread, 54 lbs. Beef, 4 gls. Whiskey, 3 1/2 gls. Rice.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 and walked to the Barracks and to the fort, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 85, wind east southeast 2, clouds 5. Yesterday gave Matilda $14.00 to pay Mrs. Tift for good bought of her. Attending sales morning and evening. The sloops Texas, E. Catherine and Gazelle having come down most of the good sold high. I bought nothing. Two bodies have been found washed ashore, one black and one white man they were so offensive that they could not be buried but the finders piled brush over them.
1900: In the city elections, Mayor George L. Bartlum was reelected without opposition. Others elected were: George B. Phillips, city clerk; C.R. Clark, Marshall; William Weatherford, tax collector; Rutlege Curry, tax assessor; W.H. Williams, treasurer; Hyam G. Fulford, street commissioner; George W. Reynolds, election commissioner; J.M. Phillips, election commissioner; Alfred Lowe, election commissioner. The aldermen elected were George M. Bryson, Francisco Fleitas, John Schurer, Charles Shavers, Josh Curry, C.F. Kemp, Charles R. Pierce, Thomas E. Roberts and Willis Bethel.
1906: James R. Shackelford, a leader of the African American community, died after a short illness. He had a grocery store at the corner of Duval and Petronia Streets for many years. He was buried from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he was a member.
1944: Rosabel Bethel was chosen Miss Key West 1944 at a festival held at the city stadium and presented with a $20 war bond.
1972: The new facilities at Smathers Beach were dedicated by the mayor and city commissioners.