1822: Excerpt from the Logbook of the U.S. Schooner Shark LCDR M.C. Perry commanding. Remarks, Thursday, March 21st. Commences with light Winds and pleasant. Hove Too for the Night, at Day Light made the Land bearing N. 1/2 W. Sent the Boats in to sound the Reef. The Sombrero Keys bearing from North to West — Bore up to the Westward. Lat. 24.16 N. On the Sick List 7. Expenditure of Water 100 Gallons, Remains on Board 3550.
1857: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 5:30 and bathed. At 8:20 a.m. barometer 29.60, thermometer 75, wind northeast 2, clouds 8. The brig Tavanier came in from New York. There is a report of a ship anchored on Cay Sal Banks laden with cotton and full of water and abandoned. All vessels in port have gone to hunt for her.
1871: Frederick Douglass, African American statesman, arrived in Key West on the USS Tennessee with other members of the Santo Domingo Commission.
1898: Two unidentified bodies from the Battleship Maine were buried in the Battleship Maine Plot at the Key West City Cemetery.
1950: The U.S. Weather Bureau moved from the Naval Station to the Federal Building at the corner of Simonton and Caroline streets. The bureau also had a station at the airport.
1970: Bill Butler was named captain for the first-team Class A All-State Basketball Team by the Florida Sports Writers Association.
1989: William A. Freeman Jr., former county commissioner, state representative and sheriff, died at 59.
1991: The Winn-Dixie Marketplace opened at the Overseas Market.