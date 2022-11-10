1830: William R. Hackley recorded in his diary. Rose at sunrise and read the “Acts” until ten when I went to court where I remained until one at which time it was adjourned the only case tried was an indictment against Abraham Butcher for keeping a disorderly house the case was defended in forma pauperis by Messes P.B. Prior and Braden. Braden spoke for some time and shows the sine qua non of a lawyer impudence. I suspect that he will do quite well in the profession. Myself and Judge Henry W. Fontaine were appointed to defend Juan Manuel Moreno a Spaniard indicated for an assault with intent to commit murder but the U.S. Army entered a noli prosequi. Read upon my return to my room portion of Hammond on nisi prius. The jury brought in a verdict of guilty in the case of Butcher and the Judge fined him $25 which in preference to going to jail, he paid. I am in hopes it will have a salutary effect as heretofore it has been found impossible to punish men of that character on this Key. Some log wood that was made use of as dunnage in storing the cargo of the Brig Halcyon was sold this morning and also the provision of the brig. The logwood brought $17 per ton. After dinner read Stewart. After tea, played whist until half past nine, Algernon S. Thurston came in and I got him to take my hand. Wind about north and weather pleasant.
1945: The Gulf Oil Corporation was drilling an oil well on Coupon Bight on the south side of Big Pine Key.
1956: The southernmost branch of Toastmasters International was organized by Joe Simpson, formerly a member of the northernmost Toastmasters Club in Fairbanks, Alaska.
1974: The two-story house that had been next to the Library at 716 Fleming Street was moved to 115 Duval Street and is now the Bagatelle Restaurant.
1983: At the organizational meeting of the county commission Wilhelmina Harvey was elected Mayor of Monroe County, the first woman to hold that office.
1985: Captain Clifton “Lefty” Reagan died at the age of 77. He had been a charter boat captain in Key West for 38 years. He was the guide for Doc and Helen Robinson when they developed the system for catching the first sailfish on fly tackle.