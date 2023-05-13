Today in Keys History

Leonard ‘Mike’ Warren at the snack bar in the Federal Building on Simonton Street in 1976.

 Photo provided by Monroe County Library

1825: Yellow fever was prevalent at Key West. Of 30 Marines there, only 10 were able perform their duties. The sickness also forced enslaved laborers who had been clearing roads on the island to stop working. The U.S. Naval Hospital was averaging three deaths a day.

1826: As a result of Nassau being closed to American commerce, a U.S. revenue cutter was patrolling in the Florida Keys and advising Bahamian vessels they could no longer fish or turtle in Florida waters.