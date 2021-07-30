1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:30 a.m. barometer 29.66, thermometer 85, wind northeast 2, clouds 4. Went to the dentist and had one tooth filled with gold. The filling he put in on Saturday (an amalgam of Kadnium) came out last night and he put a wedge between the teeth so as to open them up if possible to prevent further filing so that he could get at the place to put in a gold plug. When I went home I found cook (Black Matilda) was sick with some fever and pains in the head, back and limbs. Sent for Dr. S.F. Jones who said he thought that she might have a severe spell and that I had better have her moved so after dinner I went to Alexander Patterson’s and borrowed his horse and carriage and taking Annie with me drove up to the Salt Ponds and told William Dennis that Matilda (Black) was sick and that I wished he would have her moved. He came down as soon after me as he could and had her moved to Old Nancy Vincent’s. Paul staying with her. Matilda has the sick headache and was quite sick till bedtime.
1933: The temperature reached 94 degrees — the hottest day since 1884.
1947: Dr. Harry C. Galey, prominent physician and ex-mayor of Key West, died suddenly at his home. He was mayor of Key West from 1935 to 1937.
1953: Charles Aronovitz retired from the business his father started in 1889 and which he took over in 1939. The Aronovitz name remained as his son Sidney opened another retail store at 622 Duval St.
1955: Assistant Fire Chief Charles Torres collapsed while fighting a fire on Whitehead Street and was pronounced dead on arrival at Monroe General Hospital.
1987: Capt. William Denning relieved Capt. Raymond Sullivan as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.
1993: Capt. Jay M. Munningoff relieved Capt. Michael P. Currie as Commanding Officer Naval Air Station Key West.